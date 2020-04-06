Reach (LON:RCH) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Reach (LON:RCH)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reach from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 97 ($1.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of LON:RCH opened at GBX 78.35 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2.49. Reach has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.70 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.86 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.46.

Reach (LON:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

About Reach

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

