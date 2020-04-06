RealChain Market Capitalization Tops $122,446.16 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $122,446.16 and approximately $11,144.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00053800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.76 or 0.04725284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00066182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037680 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011190 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,200,794 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

