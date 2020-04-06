RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 570,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of RealPage worth $23,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in RealPage by 465.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in RealPage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,250,264.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 665,530 shares of company stock worth $38,465,703. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $49.97 on Monday. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

RP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

