REBL (REBL) Trading 132.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, REBL has traded up 132.9% against the dollar. REBL has a market capitalization of $23,999.26 and $1.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REBL token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.02600740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00206493 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About REBL

REBL’s genesis date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,671,673 tokens. REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin. REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

REBL Token Trading

REBL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

