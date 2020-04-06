Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ABIOMED (ABMD)

ABIOMED (NASDAQ: ABMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – ABIOMED was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – ABIOMED had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $149.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – ABIOMED had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $240.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – ABIOMED had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – ABIOMED was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – ABIOMED was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – ABIOMED was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $198.00.

2/6/2020 – ABIOMED is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $288.09.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,985,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,423,000 after buying an additional 500,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,284,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,313,000 after buying an additional 78,159 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,449,000 after buying an additional 364,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

