Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aviva (AV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aviva (LON: AV):

4/2/2020 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 461 ($6.06) to GBX 391 ($5.14). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 355 ($4.67). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 325 ($4.28). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Aviva had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/20/2020 – Aviva had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/2/2020 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/12/2020 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 460 ($6.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 502 ($6.60) to GBX 500 ($6.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Aviva stock traded up GBX 12.40 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 246 ($3.24). 22,761,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 321.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 387.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. Aviva plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 21.40 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

