Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (NYSE: BHP):

4/3/2020 – BHP Group is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/20/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/3/2020 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of BHP opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after buying an additional 1,953,353 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 227,166.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after buying an additional 681,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,896,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,208,000 after purchasing an additional 325,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

