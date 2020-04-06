Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BP (BP)

BP (NYSE: BP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $46.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/17/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/16/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/16/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/12/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/9/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

NYSE:BP opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

