Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2020 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/13/2020 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $64.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $75.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $22.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

