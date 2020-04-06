Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently:

4/6/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/3/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $110.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock, down previously from .

3/20/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $67.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $91.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/16/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/13/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/11/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $124.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $106.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $133.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. 5,643,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,212. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

