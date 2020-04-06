Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Home Depot (HD)

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $255.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from to .

3/27/2020 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $251.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $251.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

2/26/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $224.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $244.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Home Depot had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/26/2020 – Home Depot had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $230.00 to $255.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

2/25/2020 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Home Depot had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

2/14/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HD traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.36. 4,410,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,343,277. The company has a market capitalization of $192.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.45. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

