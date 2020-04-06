Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for K&S (SDF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for K&S (ETR: SDF):

4/3/2020 – K&S was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – K&S was given a new €4.50 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – K&S was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – K&S was given a new €5.80 ($6.74) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – K&S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/13/2020 – K&S was given a new €8.50 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – K&S was given a new €5.40 ($6.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – K&S was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – K&S was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – K&S was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – K&S was given a new €10.70 ($12.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – K&S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/4/2020 – K&S was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – K&S was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – K&S was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

SDF opened at €5.20 ($6.04) on Monday. K&S AG has a one year low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a one year high of €18.61 ($21.64). The company has a market cap of $994.51 million and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.19.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for K&S AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.