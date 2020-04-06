Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Lamar Advertising had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $93.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Lamar Advertising was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Lamar Advertising was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/25/2020 – Lamar Advertising was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/19/2020 – Lamar Advertising was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Lamar Advertising was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.00.

3/4/2020 – Lamar Advertising was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Lamar Advertising was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Lamar Advertising had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to .

2/21/2020 – Lamar Advertising had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Lamar Advertising had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $86.00 to $91.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Lamar Advertising was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $40.67 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13.

Get Lamar Advertising Co alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.