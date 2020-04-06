Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from to .

3/20/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maxim is benefitting from strong momentum across driver assistance in electric vehicles. Further, growing demand for 25G and 100G optical products is aiding its performance in the communications and data center market. Additionally, the company’s strong momentum across factory automation and automated test equipment markets is a positive. Also, robust battery management systems are likely to contribute well to Maxim’s top-line. Further, the company remains optimistic about its flexible manufacturing strategy and diversified product portfolio. However, overall soft demand environment remains a risk for Maxim’s end-market performance. Further, weakness in the smartphone market and slowdown in auto production are headwinds. Also, sluggish consumer market remains a major concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

Shares of MXIM opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,751. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,733,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

