Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto (RIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) recently:

4/3/2020 – Rio Tinto is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/25/2020 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/25/2020 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/14/2020 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

3/3/2020 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/18/2020 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

2/11/2020 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of RIO opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Rio Tinto plc ADR alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,693,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,713 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto plc ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto plc ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.