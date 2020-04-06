Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BNP Paribas (BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA BNP opened at €25.46 ($29.60) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €39.15 and a 200-day moving average of €46.59. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

