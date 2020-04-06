Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $47.50 price target on the stock.

3/29/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $37.33 to $33.33. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.33 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $48.67 to $51.33. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

BAM stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,297,000 after buying an additional 348,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

