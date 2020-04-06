Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CAE (CAE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CAE (TSE: CAE):

4/2/2020 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$32.00.

4/1/2020 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$37.00.

3/26/2020 – CAE was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$21.00.

3/19/2020 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$23.00.

3/16/2020 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00.

2/11/2020 – CAE had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

2/10/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

2/10/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$43.00.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded up C$0.93 on Monday, reaching C$16.80. 1,133,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.62. Cae Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$14.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CAE’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

