Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE: ASR) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating.

3/30/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/12/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

3/4/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/10/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock opened at $83.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.72 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

