Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Helmerich & Payne (HP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) recently:

4/6/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $19.50 to $14.30. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/19/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

3/18/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/13/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.50.

3/10/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/12/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $43.00 to $51.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

NYSE HP opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 2.08. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Get Helmerich & Payne Inc alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 792,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after purchasing an additional 641,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.