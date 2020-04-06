Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

4/1/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

3/26/2020 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/11/2020 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

2/27/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2020 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Get JetBlue Airways Co alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,913 shares of company stock worth $378,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 500,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 188,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,360,000 after acquiring an additional 132,056 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.