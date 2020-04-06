Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Johnson Controls International is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Johnson Controls International is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Johnson Controls International PLC alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.