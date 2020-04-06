Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Laboratory Corp. of America (LH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE: LH):

4/2/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $215.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $212.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/24/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $204.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $174.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $211.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $179.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

NYSE:LH opened at $113.31 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Laboratory Corp of America Holdings alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 88,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp of America Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp of America Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.