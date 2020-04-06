Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $63.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

3/10/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/7/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE TAP traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 85,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 30.6% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 197,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,682,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 634,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,206,000 after buying an additional 425,032 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

