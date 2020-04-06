Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mylan (MYL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) recently:

4/2/2020 – Mylan was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Mylan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Mylan had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Mylan was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Mylan was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Mylan was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Mylan was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Mylan was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,612,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,252. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 468.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Mylan NV alerts:

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 159,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,305,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.