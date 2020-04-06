Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Perrigo (PRGO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) recently:

4/2/2020 – Perrigo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Perrigo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Perrigo was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Perrigo was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

3/18/2020 – Perrigo was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Perrigo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Perrigo had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Perrigo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Perrigo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $44.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

