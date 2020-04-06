Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for St. James’s Place (STJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for St. James’s Place (LON: STJ):

4/6/2020 – St. James’s Place was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 830 ($10.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,153 ($15.17).

3/31/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 625 ($8.22). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/20/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/28/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,140 ($15.00) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,220 ($16.05).

2/27/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/21/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/10/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,351 ($17.77) to GBX 1,344 ($17.68). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON:STJ traded up GBX 25.40 ($0.33) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 735.20 ($9.67). 2,030,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 939.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,041.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. St. James’s Place plc has a 1-year low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38).

Get St James's Place plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 31.22 ($0.41) dividend. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.82%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for St James's Place plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St James's Place plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.