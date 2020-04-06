Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR: BMW):

4/6/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €47.20 ($54.88) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.73 and its 200-day moving average is €65.90. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 52-week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

