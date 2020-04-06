Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BRF (BRFS)

BRF (NYSE: BRFS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2020 – BRF had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $4.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2020 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

3/17/2020 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – BRF had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

2/6/2020 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

BRF stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.40. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,094 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

