Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Copa (CPA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Copa (NYSE: CPA):

3/24/2020 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

3/17/2020 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

3/16/2020 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/28/2020 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Copa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2020 – Copa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Copa had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $117.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Copa had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $117.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Copa had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $125.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CPA opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Copa Holdings SA alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 558.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Holdings SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa Holdings SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.