Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN):

4/2/2020 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $84.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $76.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $74.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/27/2020 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

