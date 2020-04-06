Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GAP (GPS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GAP (NYSE: GPS) recently:

4/2/2020 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/26/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $19.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – GAP had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

GPS stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Gap Inc has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Gap Inc alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Gap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.