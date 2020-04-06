Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Komatsu (KMTUY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Komatsu (OTCMKTS: KMTUY):

4/1/2020 – Komatsu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

3/31/2020 – Komatsu was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/27/2020 – Komatsu was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2020 – Komatsu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

2/8/2020 – Komatsu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

2/7/2020 – Komatsu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Shares of Komatsu stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Komatsu Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

