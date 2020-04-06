Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northrop Grumman (NOC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) recently:

4/1/2020 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $386.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $438.00.

3/24/2020 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE NOC traded up $16.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.59. The company had a trading volume of 420,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

