Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pentair (PNR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pentair (NYSE: PNR):

4/1/2020 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $42.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Pentair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Pentair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pentair has withdrawn its guidance for the current quarter and for the current year. The company has suspended operations in many of its major facilities due to lower production amid the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, inflated material costs are likely to hurt margins in the forthcoming quarters. Nevertheless, Pentair expects strong pool performance in the first half of the current year, boosting Consumer Solutions by 9-11%. Going forward, Pentair is likely to benefit from restructuring initiatives, innovations, productivity improvement, price hikes and efforts to lower debt level. Introduction of new products, investments in technology upgrades, and digital marketing campaigns will also drive growth. Plans to expand in the areas of pool and residential and commercial water treatment through acquisitions also remain a catalyst.”

3/27/2020 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

3/17/2020 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $28.37 on Monday. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

