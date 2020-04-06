Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for VEON (VEON)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for VEON (NASDAQ: VEON):

4/2/2020 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2020 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

3/27/2020 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.20 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.90. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/14/2020 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $2.90 price target on the stock.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. VEON Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VEON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

