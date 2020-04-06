Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Verizon Communications (VZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $65.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.70 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

