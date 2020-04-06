Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA):

4/3/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $58.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

4/3/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/1/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/10/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

WBA stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.