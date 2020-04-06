Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $61.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/23/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $63.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $75.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $87.50 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $89.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Affiliated Managers Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.51 per share, with a total value of $54,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,351.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Insiders purchased 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

