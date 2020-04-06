Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BHP Group (BBL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) recently:

4/2/2020 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

3/20/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/16/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2020 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/11/2020 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

NYSE BBL opened at $30.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. BHP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after acquiring an additional 633,426 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 648,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 498,191 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,434,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after acquiring an additional 356,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,546,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

