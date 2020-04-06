Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA: EVK) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €21.50 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €26.50 ($30.81) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.30 ($31.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €31.20 ($36.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.50 ($33.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Evonik Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/5/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.50 ($34.30) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €32.60 ($37.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries stock opened at €21.34 ($24.81) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.33. Evonik Industries AG has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

