Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS):

4/3/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $214.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $310.00.

4/2/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $253.00.

4/1/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $367.00 to $278.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $260.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $164.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $197.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from to .

3/9/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $231.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

GS opened at $146.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 21,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 198,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

