Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Halliburton (HAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Halliburton (NYSE: HAL):

4/2/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.50 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/27/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

3/20/2020 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $8.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Halliburton had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $12.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Halliburton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

3/11/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/10/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/5/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after buying an additional 5,765,964 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after buying an additional 4,870,119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after buying an additional 1,618,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200,817 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

