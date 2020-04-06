Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) recently:

4/2/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $94.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $131.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/1/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/23/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $132.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/19/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $82.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 109,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

