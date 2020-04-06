Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $129.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/19/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $140.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $147.00.

2/21/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/10/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $139.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $75.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

