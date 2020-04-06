Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Park Lawn (PLC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Park Lawn (TSE: PLC) recently:

4/2/2020 – Park Lawn was given a new C$24.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$25.00.

4/1/2020 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$33.50 to C$24.00.

4/1/2020 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$24.50.

3/31/2020 – Park Lawn had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/27/2020 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$26.50.

3/18/2020 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$24.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Park Lawn was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

Shares of PLC stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.61. The company had a trading volume of 182,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $607.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42. Park Lawn Corp has a 12-month low of C$15.58 and a 12-month high of C$31.77.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

