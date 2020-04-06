Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU):

4/3/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $24.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past few months, Suncor Energy has seen its stock price decline precipitously. Since the beginning of 2020, shares of the Canadian integrated major have plunged around 62% with crude prices primarily hovering around the lowly $24 per barrel mark. Further adding to the woes is the status of Canadian oil market, which is in complete disarray with the heavy crude trading further down to the WTI. Worryingly, the oil plunge has left the likes of Suncor facing prices below their costs of production. While the company has decided to trim its capex as a response, this will also result in lower production. Further, Suncor Energy's production continues to be impacted by mandatory curtailment and planned maintenance downtime. Given these headwinds, the company is perceived as a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

3/20/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “While Suncor Energy shares have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas-Canadian Integrated Market industry over the past year (-10% vs. -6.4%), it looks well positioned for future price appreciation. Suncor is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. Importantly, production ramp-ups at the company's Syncrude and Hebron operations are expected to drive volumes and cash flows. Balance-sheet strength and investor-friendly moves also bode well. In particular, the company's healthy dividend growth streak and aggressive share buyback program stand out in the Suncor story. Consequently, Suncor Energy is expected to offer substantial upside potential from current levels and is viewed as a preferred Canadian energy play to own now.”

SU opened at $16.24 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Suncor Energy by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

