Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $195.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.

3/24/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

3/20/2020 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $225.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $230.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $242.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $235.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from to . They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $340.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

3/10/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $286.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

3/6/2020 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/6/2020 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “hold” rating.

ULTA opened at $156.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

