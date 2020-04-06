Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Admiral Group (ADM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Admiral Group (LON: ADM):

4/2/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,356 ($30.99) to GBX 2,376 ($31.25). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/26/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,470 ($32.49) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/23/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,140 ($28.15). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Admiral Group had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/18/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/9/2020 – Admiral Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 2,125 ($27.95) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,925 ($25.32).

3/5/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/2/2020 – Admiral Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/25/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/19/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/12/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LON ADM traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,175 ($28.61). The company had a trading volume of 656,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. Admiral Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,180.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,169.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Annette Court bought 1,210 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

