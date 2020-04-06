Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $184.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Dollar General had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/27/2020 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $169.00.

2/24/2020 – Dollar General is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $162.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 19.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

